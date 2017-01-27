New research provides further evidence that what we eat alters gut bacteria to affect colorectal cancer risk, after linking a high-fiber diet to a reduced risk of colorectal cancer containing Fusobacterium nucleatum.

Study leader Dr. Shuji Ogino – from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston, MA – and colleagues report their findings in JAMA Oncology.

Colorectal cancer, which is a cancer that begins in the colon or rectum, is the third most common cancer among men and women in the United States.

In 2017, it is estimated that there will be 95,520 new cases of colon cancer and 39,910 new cases of rectal cancer diagnosed in the U.S.

Studies have shown that a diet high in red and processed meats may increase the risk of colorectal cancer, while a high-fiber diet – rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains – has been associated with a lower risk of the disease.

Previous research has suggested that one way by which diet influences the risk of colorectal cancer is through the changes it makes to the gut microbiome (the population of microorganisms that live in the intestine).