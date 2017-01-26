Alzheimer’s disease is a neurodegenerative illness that affects millions of people in the United States. The condition is known to be gradual and irreversible – but emerging research may have found a way to reduce, and even reverse, some of the neurological damage that comes with the disorder.

Share on Pinterest Neurons that contain the synthetic molecule (here shown in red) have no tau tangles (shown in green).

Image credit: Sarah DeVos



Alzheimer’s disease affects more than 5 million U.S. adults, according to the National Institute on Aging.

The brain disorder has been linked to an accumulation of plaque and dysfunctional proteins in the brain. Most of the existing research has focused on the buildup of the protein amyloid beta, but more recent studies have used the latest imaging techniques to investigate another protein, called tau.

In a healthy brain, the protein tau contributes to the good functioning of the neurons. The brain has a kind of cell transportation system that carries cell parts, food molecules, and other materials along something that resembles railroad tracks.

Usually, tau helps the tracks to stay straight. In the case of Alzheimer’s patients, however, the tau protein collapses into so-called tangles, which are toxic strands that damage the brain. The tracks can no longer stay straight, and this leads to not only dementia, but numerous other neurodegenerative diseases – including progressive supranuclear palsy and corticobasal ganglionic degeneration.

Now, researchers from the Washington University School of Medicine in Missouri have studied the behaviour of the tau protein in both mice and monkeys, as well as the possible ways of reducing it.

The team was led by Dr. Timothy Miller, a David Clayson Professor of Neurology at the university, and the findings were published in the journal Science Translational Medicine.