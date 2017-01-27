New research suggests that vitamin A, previously associated with age-related cognitive impairment, could play a crucial role in the development of Alzheimer’s disease.

New research shows that mice deprived of vitamin A in the womb may have higher levels of beta amyloid (here shown as plaque in the brain of an Alzheimer's patient).

Alzheimer’s disease is estimated to affect more than 5 million people in the United States, and it ranks as the sixth leading cause of death in the country.

While researchers recognize that, being a neurodegenerative disease, Alzheimer’s is caused by the progressive death of cells, the exact reasons for this remain unknown.

Previous research has associated low levels of vitamin A with cognitive impairment. Some studies have suggested that vitamin A may help to protect neurobiological functions indirectly using the glucocorticoid pathway.

Others have suggested that vitamin A contributes to healthy memory processes, and they recommended a supplemental intake to prevent age-related cognitive impairment.

In this context, researchers from the University of British Columbia (UBC) in Canada hypothesized that vitamin A deprivation might play a role in the development of Alzheimer’s disease.

So they set out to examine the impact of prenatal and infancy vitamin A deficiency on the development of Alzheimer’s disease in mice, as these early stages are key for brain development . Additionally, the study examined the link between vitamin A and dementia in humans.

The study was a collaboration with Dr. Tingyu Li and others from the Children’s Hospital of Chongqing Medical University in China. The team was led by Dr. Weihong Song, a professor of psychiatry at UBC and Canada Research Chair in Alzheimer’s Disease.

The findings were published in the journal Acta Neuropathologica.