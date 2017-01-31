Numerous studies have documented the potential health benefits of coffee consumption, making that morning cup of joe even more satisfying. New research, however, finds that many of us may be offsetting some of these health benefits by adding calorie-laden substances to our hot drinks.

Researchers find that most coffee drinkers put sugar, cream, and other additives in their coffee.

The analysis of almost 20,000 adults in the United States indicates that around two thirds of coffee drinkers and one third of tea drinkers add sugar, cream, flavored syrups, and other high-calorie substances to their beverages.

Study co-author Prof. Ruopeng An, of the College of Applied Health Sciences at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and colleagues calculated just how much these additives are increasing U.S. individuals’ daily calorie intake.

The researchers report their findings in the journal Public Health.

According to the 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans , it is estimated that men aged between 18 and 55 who are moderately active should consume approximately 2,600-2,800 calories daily, while moderately active women of the same age should consume around 2,000-2,200 calories per day.

When a person has a lack of energy balance – that is, more calories are consumed than burned – this can lead to overweight and obesity.

In relation to coffee and tea, the Dietary Guidelines state that the beverages can be consumed as part of a healthful diet, but that additional calories from additives should be accounted for.