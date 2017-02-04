Dogs are often referred to as “man’s best friend,” and according to new research, this statement is especially true in childhood. Studies have found that children may have a less conflicting, more satisfying relationship with the family pet than with their siblings.

Study leader William T. Cassels, of the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom, and colleagues recently reported their findings in the Journal of Applied Developmental Psychology.

America is a nation of pet lovers. According to The Humane Society of the United States, around 66.5 million households in the U.S. own at least one pet, with dogs and cats being the most popular animals.

For many people, a pet is a considered a significant part of the family, often providing unconditional loyalty and companionship. Furthermore, studies have shown that pets can have a positive effect on mental health, helping to alleviate stress, anxiety, and depression.

According to Cassels and team, however, the majority of studies investigating pet-human relationships and their psychological impact have been conducted in adults. For their study, the researchers wanted to gain a better understanding of children’s relationships with pets.

”Anyone who has loved a childhood pet knows that we turn to them for companionship and disclosure, just like relationships between people,” says Cassels. “We wanted to know how strong these relationships are with pets relative to other close family ties. Ultimately this may enable us to understand how animals contribute to healthy child development.”