New research published in the journal Pediatrics has uncovered a link between low adherence to the Mediterranean diet and an increased risk of ADHD.

Children with low adherence to a Mediterranean diet were more likely to be diagnosed with ADHD, researchers found.

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental condition characterized by poor attention, impulsive behavior, and hyperactivity.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as of 2011, approximately 11 percent of children aged between 4 and 17 in the United States have received a diagnosis of ADHD, making it one of the most common neurodevelopmental disorders in childhood.

Although the precise causes of ADHD are unclear, previous research has suggested that a poor diet may play a role . Some studies have also indicated that healthful diets could help to prevent or treat ADHD, though other research has challenged this theory.

For the new study, team leader María Izquierdo Pulido, of the Faculty of Pharmacy and Food Sciences of the University of Barcelona in Spain, and colleagues investigated whether a Mediterranean diet might be associated with lower ADHD diagnosis.

“To our knowledge, there are no studies that examined the potential relationship between adherence to the Mediterranean diet and ADHD,” the authors note.