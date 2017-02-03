Preterm births are quite common, and previous research has linked preterm delivery with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease in the mother. A new study investigates further.

Preterm births occur when a baby is born earlier than 37 weeks into the pregnancy. According to the latest statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), premature births affect approximately 1 in 10 babies in the United States.

Most of these babies are at a serious risk of developing disabilities or even dying, as the brain goes through crucial developments in the final weeks of the pregnancy. Additionally, the final weeks are crucial for the full development of vital organs, such as the lungs and liver.

Mothers who do not carry births to term may also be at risk of illness. Previous research has linked preterm births to cardiovascular risk later in life, but it has been unclear whether lifestyle factors leading up to the pregnancy, or pre-existing cardiovascular risk factors, have influenced this association.

New research, published in Circulation, the journal of the American Heart Association (AHA), investigates whether the previously documented risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) remains after adjusting for lifestyle and CVD factors before the pregnancy.

The research was led by Dr. Janet Rich-Edwards, director of developmental epidemiology at the Connors Center for Women’s Health and Gender Biology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital (BWH) in Boston, MA.