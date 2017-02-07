Of all newly diagnosed breast cancer patients, only a small percentage are at risk of developing harmful mutations that can lead to severe complications. For these patients, genetic testing is widely available. However, new research shows that few women take advantage of this tool for prevention and early detection.

Share on Pinterest A new survey suggests that doctors fail to recommend genetic testing to women at a high risk of developing harmful mutations.

It is currently estimated that under 10 percent of those who have just received a breast cancer diagnosis have a harmful mutation in the BRCA1 or BRCA2 genes.

In a healthy individual, these genes produce much-needed tumor-suppressing proteins – proteins that help to repair damaged DNA. When these genes do not function properly, however, or have suffered a harmful mutation, the DNA does not restore itself as easily, and additional cancer cells may develop.

As a consequence, inherited mutations may increase the risk of ovarian cancer or triple-negative breast cancer – both of which are particularly aggressive. Additionally, mutations in BRCA1 and BRCA2 have been linked to fallopian tube cancer and peritoneal cancer in women. Men with these mutations are also at risk of prostate cancer, and some studies have shown that both men and women with the mutations are more likely to develop pancreatic cancer.

Genetic testing is available for those at risk of developing these damaging mutations. A simple blood or saliva test is enough to determine whether the patients have inherited the mutations, and in 2013, the United States Preventive Services Task Force recommended that patients with a family history of breast, ovarian, fallopian tube, or peritoneal cancer be genetically tested.

New research, however, suggests that most physicians fail to recommend genetic testing for women at high risk of mutations.

The new study was led by Dr. Allison Kurian, associate professor of medicine and health research and policy at Stanford University. The results were published in JAMA.