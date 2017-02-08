A new study finds that in addition to autism being more common in males than females, differences in brain structure can also be a factor, regardless of biological sex. It suggests that having a brain with features more commonly found in male brains is linked to higher probability of having autism spectrum disorder.

The study found that having a brain that was anatomically more male-like was linked to a higher probability of ASD than having a brain that was anatomically more female-like.

First author Dr. Christine Ecker, of the Goethe University in Frankfurt, Germany, and colleagues report their findings in the journal JAMA Psychiatry.

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) – more commonly known as autism – are terms used to describe a range of complex brain development disorders that can result in significant social, communication, and behavioral challenges.

ASD is a wide-spectrum disorder: no two people with ASD will have exactly the same symptoms.

People with ASD may interact with others and learn in ways that are different from most other people. Some people with ASD need little help in their daily lives, while others need a lot.