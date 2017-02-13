Infertility affects a large number of couples and individuals who are trying to conceive. New research suggests that a daily low dose of aspirin may increase chances of conception for women with chronic inflammation.

Share on Pinterest New research suggests that a low dose of aspirin may help women with inflammation to conceive.

Infertility – largely defined as the inability to conceive after 1 year of unprotected sex – affects 1 in 8 couples in the United States. These couples have trouble either conceiving or maintaining a pregnancy, with a third of infertility cases being attributed to the female partner.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that 12 percent of all U.S. women of reproductive age are unable to become pregnant.

Some of these women may have chronic, low-grade inflammation, which has been previously associated with causes of infertility.

New research – carried out by the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD), a subdivision of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) – investigates the effects of low-dose aspirin on pregnancy rate, pregnancy loss, births, and inflammation during pregnancy.

The findings, published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, suggest that a low daily dose of aspirin may help women who have previously lost a pregnancy successfully carry a baby to term.

Lindsey A. Sjaarda, Ph.D., who is a staff scientist in the NICHD Division of Intramural and Population Health Research, is the study’s first and corresponding author.