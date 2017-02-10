Muscular dystrophy is a group of rare muscle-wasting diseases with a wide range of biological features, symptoms, and genetic origins. To obtain a precise diagnosis and offer appropriate genetic counseling, doctors must carry out clinical, biochemical, and genetic tests. Now, a new study finds that mutations in the INPP5K gene gives rise to a new type of congenital muscular dystrophy that presents with short stature, intellectual disability, and cataracts.

The study – led by George Washington University in Washington, DC, and St. George’s University of London in the United Kingdom – is published in the American Journal of Human Genetics.

Muscular dystrophy is a group of rare disorders caused by gene mutations that disrupt the production of proteins important for generating and maintaining healthy muscles. Some of the mutations can also affect proteins in the eyes or brain.

There are several different types of muscular dystrophy, according to the particular genes that are involved. Examples include: Duchenne, Becker, myotonic, congenital, facioscapulohumeral, limb-girdle, and oculopharyngeal.

Different types of muscular dystrophy affect different muscle groups, the severity of impairment, and the age at which signs and symptoms first appear.

The new study concerns congenital muscular dystrophy, a type that becomes apparent at or near birth. Babies born with the disease are weak at birth and may have difficulties swallowing or breathing.