As winter draws to a close, those of us living in snowy areas might be relieved that we no longer have to shovel our way out of the house every morning – and for good reason. New research suggests that snow shoveling can increase the risk of heart attack.

New research suggests that shoveling snow increases the risk of myocardial infection among men.

Snow shoveling is a particularly strenuous activity, and our cardiovascular system “knows” it, too.

The intense aerobic activity may be good exercise, but lifting too much heavy snow puts a disproportionate amount of strain on our arms compared with our legs, therefore increasing our heart rate, blood pressure, and oxygen demand. Together with the inhalation of cold air, this can lead to adverse cardiovascular events, also known as the “snow-shoveler’s infarction.”

A new study, published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, examines the link between large snowfalls, long periods of snow, and the risk of myocardial infarction (MI).

Researchers led by Dr. Nathalie Auger, of the University of Montreal Hospital Research Centre in Montréal, Quebec, examined data from two databases, gathering a total of 128,073 patient admissions and 68,155 MI-induced deaths that occurred in Quebec between 1981 and 2014.

They analyzed the data only in areas prone to heavy snowfalls, and they collected information during the winter months between November and April. Furthermore, the researchers received detailed weather information from Environment Canada for each of the regions studied, such as daily snowfall and temperature.