New research further supports the link between excess weight and cancer, after finding that gradually gaining weight from the age of 20 to the point of obesity may triple the risk of developing esophageal and stomach cancers in later life.

Share on Pinterest Gaining weight throughout adulthood may increase the risk of developing esophageal and stomach cancers in later life.

The study – led by Dr. Jessica Petrick of the National Cancer Institute in Bethesda, MD – was recently published in the British Journal of Cancer.

Overweight and obesity have become major health concerns in the United States. More than 2 in 3 adults and around a third of children and adolescents are considered to be overweight or obese, raising their risk of type 2 diabetes, stroke, heart disease, and some types of cancer.

Some studies have associated excess weight with increased risk of esophageal and stomach cancers.

However, Dr. Petrick and colleagues note that it has been unclear how weight gain throughout a lifetime might influence this risk. The researchers note that because obesity rates are expected to rise, it is important to understand this association.

“This may provide mechanistic insight and inform the time window of when interventions may be successfully implemented to reduce the incidence of these highly lethal cancers,” they add.