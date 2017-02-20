In June 2015, the United States Supreme Court ruled that same-sex marriage bans were unconstitutional, enabling homosexual couples across America to marry. A new nationwide analysis suggests the legalization of gay marriage in the U.S. may have led to a drop in suicide attempts among high-school students.

The findings were published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics.

The study was led by Julia Raifman, a postdoctoral fellow in the Department of Epidemiology at the Bloomberg School of Public Health of Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, MD.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), suicide is the third leading cause of death among 10-24-year-olds in the U.S., accounting for 4,600 deaths each year.

In recent years, there seems to have been a dramatic increase in suicide rates in the U.S, particularly among adolescents. Gay and bisexual teenagers seem to be particularly vulnerable, as almost a third – 29 percent – of those who identified as a sexual minority in the current study reported trying to commit suicide in the past year.

In comparison, 6 percent of heterosexual high-school students reported attempting suicide.

The new research suggests that the legalization of same-sex marriage – which occurred for the first time in the state of Massachusetts in 2003 – has had a positive impact on teenage suicide rates.