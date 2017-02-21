A recent study uncovers evidence that consuming higher levels of mercury through fish and seafood may be a risk factor for Lou Gehrig’s disease. Although more studies are needed, being mindful of the mercury levels in certain fish is advised.

Lou Gehrig’s disease, also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), is a rare group of progressive neurological conditions that affect an estimated 14,000-15,000 Americans each year.

ALS predominantly targets the neurons responsible for voluntary movements, such as eating and walking. The condition steadily worsens over time, and there is no cure.

In ALS, motor neurons that travel from the brain to the muscles via the spinal cord steadily die off. The symptoms begin with muscle weakness; this later leads to muscle twitching and, eventually, muscle wastage.

Within 3-5 years of developing the initial symptoms of ALS, the muscles necessary for respiration may no longer function, causing death.

To date, the exact reasons why some people develop ALS are not understood, although some risk factors have been discussed. For instance, age plays a part; ALS symptoms are most likely to occur between the ages of 55-75. Also, men are more likely than women to develop ALS.

Some researchers believe that ALS is more likely to develop in people who have been exposed to certain environmental toxins, such as lead and pesticides.

A recent study, which will be discussed in April at the American Academy of Neurology’s 69th Annual Meeting in Boston, MA, examines one such environmental risk factor: mercury.