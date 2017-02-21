As men advance in age, their levels of testosterone naturally start to decrease. To avoid some of the adverse health effects that come with the loss of this sex hormone, some men choose to have it replaced artificially. New research investigates the side effects of testosterone replacement therapy. Share on Pinterest Four clinical trials examine the effect of testosterone therapy in men aged 65 and older. JAMA and JAMA Internal Medicine recently published a group of five papers investigating the role of testosterone treatment on various health aspects. Four of the studies document the effects of testosterone treatment on bone density , anemia , cognitive function , and the buildup of coronary plaque . The fifth study is observational and examines the links between testosterone treatment and overall cardiovascular health . Researchers from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, together with 12 medical centers across the United States, have conducted seven clinical trials in partnership with the National Institute on Aging. The Testosterone Trials (TTrials) examined the effect of testosterone treatment on men aged 65 and over who had shown decreased levels of the sex hormone. The results of the first three of the seven trials showed an improvement in all the aspects of sexual function and overall mood, and were published last year. The recently published JAMA studies conclude the research.

Studying the effect of testosterone treatment on several health outcomes The TTrials analyzed a total of 51,085 men and selected 790 participants whose age-related testosterone levels were low enough to qualify for the studies. The participants were then randomly divided into two groups: one group took a daily dose of testosterone in the form of a gel for a year, while the other group took placebo for the same period of time. The testosterone dosage was adjusted to maintain normal levels for young men. Researchers then tested the efficacy of the treatment every 3 months. The trials were double-blinded, meaning neither the experimenters nor the participants knew which group was a placebo and which received the treatment. For the bone density and strength study, researchers used quantitative computed tomography to assess spine and hip bone mineral density at baseline and a year later. To test cognition, researchers administerd a delayed paragraph recall test. They also assessed the visual memory, executive function, and spatial ability of the participants. To determine coronary artery plaque volume, researchers used a coronary computed tomographic angiography. The cardiovascular health study was observational, using Cox proportional hazard models to study associations between testosterone treatment and various cardiovascular health outcomes. These included acute myocardial infarction, angina, stroke, transient ischemic attack, as well as sudden cardiac death.