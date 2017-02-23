A new study suggests severe gum disease – also known as periodontitis – may be an early marker of type 2 diabetes. Share on Pinterest New research suggests there may be a link between gum disease and diabetes. According to the latest data, diabetes affects approximately 422 million people worldwide, and this number is expected to increase. In the United States, 29 million people live with the disease. Of these, over 8 million people have it but have not been diagnosed, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC also estimate that 37 percent of American adults over the age of 20 have prediabetes. New research – published in the journal BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care – suggests severe gum disease, or periodontitis, might be an early sign of diabetes. The authors also suggest a simple finger stick diabetes screening procedure could be carried out in the dental office to avoid the adverse effects of leaving diabetes untreated.

Studying the link between severe gum disease and diabetes Researchers from the University of Amsterdam in The Netherlands assessed a total of 313 participants from a dental clinic at the university. Of these, 126 patients had mild-to-moderate gum disease, 78 patients had severe periodontitis, and 198 individuals did not have signs of gum disease. Participants with periodontitis had a higher body mass index (BMI) than the rest, with an average BMI of 27. However, other diabetes risk factors – such as high blood pressure or high cholesterol – were similar across all three groups. The researchers analyzed higher glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c) values in dry blood spots, and evaluated the differences in mean HbA1c values, as well as the prevalence of diabetes and prediabetes between the two groups. HbA1c values measure the average level of blood sugar in the last 2-3 months. The dry blood spots were obtained by sampling participants’ blood using a finger pin-prick test. Prediabetes is commonly considered to range between an HbA1C value of 39-47 millimoles per mol (mmol/mol).