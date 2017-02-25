Insomnia is notoriously difficult to treat. One potential intervention that has received attention over the years is neurofeedback. Although it has shown some promise, a recent study comparing it with a placebo calls its abilities into question.

Insomnia is both prevalent and understudied. Most people will, at least once in their life, struggle getting to sleep or staying asleep; for some, this is a lifelong battle.

In fact, an estimated 50-70 million Americans have sleep or wakefulness disorders.

Despite the widespread nature of insomnia, little research has been carried out on methods to ease insomnia, aside from pharmaceutical interventions.

However, one treatment type – neurofeedback – has shown promise in some studies . Neurofeedback allows a patient to view their brainwaves in real-time, most commonly using electroencephalography (EEG).

Each time the individual produces the desired brain activity, they receive positive feedback – auditory or visual cues, or tokens – and negative feedback for undesired brain activity.

In the case of insomnia, the intervention aims to minimize hyperarousal, so if the patient manages to reduce this state as it occurs, they receive positive feedback. In basic terms, it presumes that by rewarding a behavior, it is more likely to recur naturally.

Neurofeedback has been studied for its usefulness in a range of conditions including ADHD, depression, schizophrenia, and epilepsy. However, much of the research looking at neurofeedback and insomnia has not been replicated since its initial investigation in the 1980s.

A recent study, published in the journal Brain, set out to fill this gap by replicating earlier studies and uncovering whether neurofeedback really could have a positive impact on insomnia. According to the authors, they conducted “the first rigorously controlled study on the efficacy of NFT [neurofeedback training] for insomnia since the promising findings obtained in pioneering studies” in the 1970s and 1980s.