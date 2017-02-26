Our body has a heat regulation system that stops us from overheating during workout or on a hot summer day. But who sweats more – men or women? A new study evaluates sex differences in the body’s response to heat.

Share on Pinterest New research shows sweating may not depend on sex, but on the ratio between body surface area and mass.

Have you ever wondered why you sweat during a good workout? The human body has an internal heat regulation system that some have likened to a furnace: it produces heat and then releases it through a variety of physiological processes. One of them is sweating.

Our normal body temperature varies between 36.5-37.5 °C, or 97.5-99.5 °F. When the outside temperature increases, it sends signals to the brain’s hypothalamus – sometimes referred to as the body’s thermostat. The hypothalamus responds to changes in temperature by making physiological adjustments to keep that ideal inner temperature.

On a hot summer day – or during an intense session at the gym – the temperature receptors on our skin send signals to the hypothalamus, which in turn “tells” the body to start cooling itself off by producing sweat.

Until now, it was believed that men and women respond differently to rising heat because of sex-dependent physical characteristics.

But new research – conducted by scientists from the University of Wollongong in Australia and Mie Prefectural College of Nursing in Japan – challenges this conventional belief.

The researchers – led by Sean Notley – hypothesized that the heat response would change depending on the ratio between body surface area and mass – not depending on gender. A secondary hypothesis was that larger individuals would sweat more in order to adjust to increasing heat.