For many parents of young children, sleep deprivation is likely a regular occurrence. But according to new research, mothers fare worse than fathers.

Share on Pinterest Researchers have found that mothers get less sleep when living with children, but fathers’ sleep is unaffected.

From an analysis of more than 5,800 adults, researchers found that having children in the house significantly reduced the number of hours mothers slept each night, while fathers’ sleep remained unaffected.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the study found that mothers were much more likely than women without children to report feeling tired during the day.

Study co-author Kelly Sullivan, Ph.D., of Georgia Southern University, and colleagues are due to present their findings at the American Academy of Neurology’s 69th Annual Meeting in Boston, MA, in April.

According to the National Sleep Foundation, adults should aim to get around 7-9 hours of sleep each night, but more than 35 percent fail to meet these recommendations.

Parents may not be surprised by this statistic, having likely spent many a night tending to a baby’s cries or waiting up for their teenager to arrive home. Popular notion holds that mothers are more likely to experience lack of sleep than fathers, and the new study appears to support this belief.

“I think these findings may bolster those women who say they feel exhausted,” says Sullivan.

For their study, Sullivan and colleagues analyzed data from a telephone survey of 5,805 men and women aged 45 and under from across the United States.