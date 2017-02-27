When going through stressful times, it can be hard to get a good night’s sleep. Now, researchers suggest that dietary prebiotics might be effective against stress-induced insomnia.

Share on Pinterest Researchers suggest that dietary prebiotics could help to improve sleep quality in stressful situations.

First study author Robert Thompson, of the Department of Integrative Physiology at the University of Colorado Boulder, and colleagues recently reported their findings in the journal Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.

Current guidelines recommend that adults should aim to get between 7 and 9 hours sleep each night for optimal health and well-being. However, around 1 in 3 of us fail to meet these recommendations.

According to the American Psychological Association, stress is a key player in sleep loss. Approximately 47 percent of adults in the United States report a lack of sleep due to stress, and 21 percent report that poor sleep further exacerbates their stress.

Thompson and team note that previous studies have suggested that stress can alter gut bacteria in a way that interferes with the sleep-wake cycle. Until now, it was unclear whether prebiotics might help to improve sleep in the face of stress.

Prebiotics are nondigestible food components – found in chicory, artichokes, onions, leeks, and other vegetables – that fuel the growth of “good” gut bacteria. Research has indicated that when these good bacteria digest prebiotic fiber, they release byproducts that can affect brain function.