A wireless patch that uses electrical stimulation to block pain signals to the brain may one day replace drugs for the treatment of migraine, a new study suggests.

Researchers reveal how the new device – created by therapeutic electronic company Theranica – significantly reduced migraine pain for more than 60 percent of study participants, compared with a sham treatment.

Dr. David Yarnitsky, of Technion Faculty of Medicine in Haifa, Israel, and colleagues recently reported their findings in the journal Neurology.

Migraines are recurring headaches characterized by a moderate or severe throbbing or pulsing pain, which often occurs on one side of the head. Sensitivity to light and sound may also arise with a migraine, as well as nausea and vomiting.

Migraines are estimated to affect around 12 percent of the United States population, and they are around three times more common among women than men.

When it comes to preventing or treating migraine, pain medications are often the first port of call. These include nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) (such as aspirin and ibuprofen), triptans (including sumatriptan and rizatriptan), and beta-blockers. However, as with all medications, there is a risk of side effects.

Dr. Yarnitsky and colleagues believe that their new electrical stimulation patch could offer a non-drug alternative for people with migraine, after finding that it is just as effective as pain medication.

For their study, the researchers enrolled 71 adults with episodic migraine, all of whom were experiencing an average of two to eight migraine attacks every month.

Participants had not taken any medication to prevent migraine attacks for at least 2 months prior to the study, the team notes.

Subjects were allocated to one of two treatment groups. One group received treatment with the electrical stimulation patch, known as Nerivio, while the other group received a sham stimulation treatment.