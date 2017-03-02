A recent large-scale study concludes that individuals with autoimmune conditions may have an increased risk of developing dementia later in life. Although the effect size is relatively small, if the findings are replicated, they will have important clinical implications. Share on Pinterest Conditions where the immune system attacks healthy cells might increase dementia risk. Dementias are a range of conditions, the most prevalent of which is Alzheimer’s. They are characterized by a progressive loss of memory function and other cognitive skills, eventually leading to an inability to perform everyday activities. Currently, an estimated 47.5 million people are living with dementia, worldwide. Due to increasing lifespans, this figure is predicted to triple by the year 2050. This steep rise in the number of cases is being referred to by some as a dementia epidemic, and for this reason, there is a great deal of focus on identifying the precise causes. Certain factors are known to increase the risk of dementia. Advanced age, alcohol use, diabetes, and hypertension (high blood pressure) have all been said to contribute to this risk. However, there is still much to learn about how and why dementia arises.

Autoimmune disease and dementia Over recent years, another potential risk factor has received some attention: autoimmune diseases . Autoimmune diseases are conditions in which the body’s own immune system attacks healthy cells and tissues. Some evidence has shown that individuals with these types of diseases have an increased risk of developing dementia. A research team from the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom set out to examine this question in more detail. Utilizing hospital admissions data taken from U.K. hospitals between 1998 and 2012, they investigated whether being admitted to a hospital with one of 25 autoimmune diseases was associated with an increased risk of a dementia admission later in time. Across the 14-year time sample, there were more than 1.8 million admissions to hospitals because of an autoimmune disorder. This included more than 300,000 people with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and around 1,000 with Goodpasture’s syndrome, a rare condition that attacks the lungs and kidneys.