A new study suggests that the floor may be an overlooked source of healthcare-associated infection and may help to spread pathogens such as Clostridium difficile and MRSA though contact with high-touch objects. The researchers call for further research to confirm their findings, which are based on a study of five hospitals.

The team – including researchers from the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland, OH – reports the study in the American Journal of Infection Control.

Healthcare-associated infections are infections that patients acquire during admission to a healthcare setting such as a hospital or nursing home. They are a major, but often preventable, threat to patient safety.

Healthcare-associated infections are most often linked to the use of invasive devices such as central lines, ventilators, and urinary catheters. They can also develop following an operation, at the place on the body where surgery was performed.

Patients treated in intensive care units (ICUs) are at particular risk for infection, and the risk rises with the amount of time spent in ICUs.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), healthcare-associated infections are the “ most frequent adverse event” in the delivery of healthcare worldwide. They affect hundreds of millions of patients every year and are linked to significant numbers of deaths and high healthcare costs.

The annual financial losses attributed to healthcare-associated infections in the United States are estimated to be in the region of $6.5 billion.