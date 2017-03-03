Certain genes are associated with weight gain, making some people more susceptible to obesity. New research finds that for these individuals, abnormal sleep patterns can exacerbate the problem.

Poor sleep habits may lead to weight gain for adults with a high genetic obesity risk.

The study found that people genetically predisposed to obesity whose sleep duration was too long or too short weighed more than those who slept for the recommended 7-9 hours each night.

Daytime napping and shift work were also linked to a heavier weight for those at high genetic risk for obesity.

The research findings were recently published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

Obesity is now a major public health concern in the United States, affecting more than 1 in 3 adults and 1 in 6 children and adolescents.

Studies have shown that obesity can run in families, and researchers have uncovered numerous genes that can increase a person’s susceptibility to weight gain.

For this latest research, study co-author Dr. Jason Gill – from the Institute of Cardiovascular and Medical Sciences at the University of Glasgow in the United Kingdom – and colleagues assessed the effect of poor sleep habits on the weight of individuals at high genetic risk for obesity.