New research suggests that air pollution may have an effect on human health by altering bacteria. It shows that black carbon, a major component of air pollution, dramatically changes how bacteria grow and form biofilms, which can affect their survival in the lining of airways and their resistance to antibiotics.

The study – by researchers from the University of Leicester in the United Kingdom – is published in the journal Environmental Microbiology.

The team suggests that the work may have important implications for the treatment of infectious diseases, which are known to occur more frequently in places with high levels of air pollution.

First author Julie Morrissey, associate professor in microbial genetics, says that the findings show “that the bacteria which cause respiratory infections are affected by air pollution, possibly increasing the risk of infection and the effectiveness of antibiotic treatment of these illnesses.”

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution is the largest environmental risk factor for human disease. They estimate that in 2012, around 1 in 8 deaths worldwide were due to exposure to air pollution.

A recent analysis also confirms that 92 percent of the world’s population live in places where air quality levels exceed WHO limits.