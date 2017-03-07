Research published this week in Biological Psychiatry examines levels of cerebrospinal fluid in children and its potential link to autism. If confirmed by further studies, it would become the first biomarker for the condition. Share on Pinterest Cerebrospinal fluid may be an early marker for autism, according to the latest research. Autism is a developmental condition that impacts an individual’s ability to interact and communicate with others. It is estimated to affect around 1 in 68 children and occurs across all socioeconomic, racial, and ethnic groups. Currently, it is possible to diagnose autism in a child at the age of 2, but many diagnoses do not occur until much later . Despite much research, there is still no conclusive biomarker for autism. Cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) is a colorless fluid that surrounds the brain and spinal cord. The latest findings show that levels of this fluid could potentially predict autism.

Investigating CSF and autism CSF acts as a physical buffer to protect the brain from jolts. Until relatively recently, this was thought to be CSF’s only role. However, recent studies have shown that CSF also acts as “a filtration system for byproducts of brain metabolism.” As brain cells fire, they produce toxic products such as inflammatory proteins. The CSF filters out these compounds regularly, replenishing itself around four times per day. A study conducted in 2013 – carried out by Mark Shen, co-lead of the current research – looked at CSF and its relationship with autism. The findings, published in Brain, showed that babies who went on to develop autism had significantly more CSF than babies who did not go on to develop the condition. However, the study included just 55 babies, only 10 of which went on to develop autism. To investigate this interaction further, when Shen joined the University of North Carolina (UNC) School of Medicine, he joined forces with Dr. Joseph Piven from the Infant Brain Imaging Study to investigate the relationship further. The researchers also used resources from a network of autism clinical assessment sites at UNC, the University of Pennsylvania, Washington University in St. Louis, and the University of Washington.