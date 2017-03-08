It is common knowledge that exercise imparts a smorgasbord of health benefits. What is not yet understood is how physical activity manages to reduce aging on a cellular level. New research into mitochondria lifts the lid on the processes involved.

Regular exercise has been shown to boost the immune system, heighten cognitive abilities, improve sleep, increase lifespan, and maintain muscle tone. Its benefits are proven; the research is conclusive.

However, the mechanisms that lie beneath exercise’s positive effects remain in the shadows. How do physical activities translate into rebuilding organelles that degrade as we age? Which activities are best?

A new study, published this week in Cell Metabolism, takes a look under the hood and provides clues as to how these benefits might be produced.

The current study’s senior author is Dr. Sreekumaran Nair, a diabetes researcher at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, and the research team was led by Matthew Robinson, who now works at the University of Oregon in Eugene.

In all, the study included 36 men and 36 women, split into two age groups: “young” (aged between 18 and 30) and “older” (aged between 65 and 80). These participants were further split into three exercise programs:

high-intensity interval biking

strength training using weights

a combination of interval and strength training

Taking a biopsy from the volunteer’s thigh muscles, they compared the molecular makeup with a control group of sedentary volunteers. Lean muscle mass and insulin sensitivity were also assessed.

The team found that, although strength training was effective at building muscle mass, high-intensity interval training had the greatest effect at a cellular level, specifically on mitochondria.