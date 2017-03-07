According to a 2016 survey, around 50 percent of employees in the United States feel unsatisfied with their jobs. However, a new study suggests a surprising way to boost satisfaction in the workplace: maintain a healthy sex life.

Researchers found that adults who reported a more active sex life at home were more likely to report greater satisfaction and engagement at work.

Study co-author Keith Leavitt, an associate professor in the College of Business at Oregon State University, and colleagues recently reported their findings in the Journal of Management.

Sex is known to prompt the release of dopamine – a neurotransmitter that regulates the reward and pleasure centers of the brain. Sex also stimulates the release of the “love hormone” oxytocin, which plays a role in sexual arousal and social bonding.

Taken together, it is perhaps no surprise that sex can boost mood and psychological well-being.

For their study, Leavitt and colleagues decided to investigate how sex might impact mood and behavior in the workplace.

The researchers came to their findings by enrolling 159 married, employed adults, all of whom completed a short survey twice daily for 2 weeks.

The survey asked participants about their sexual engagement at home, their mood the day following sexual engagement, and their behavior at work the day after sexual engagement.