New research suggests that a compound commonly found in red wine and some fruits may protect our neurons against the unwanted effects of aging. In fact, the study suggests that the benefits may be equivalent to those of dieting and exercising. Share on Pinterest A new study shows that resveratrol – a compound found in red wine and the skin of red grapes – may have neuroprotective benefits in mice. Resveratrol is a polyphenolic compound that can be found naturally in peanuts, the skin of red grapes, red wine, and in some berries. Polyphenols are a type of phytochemical, which are believed to have antioxidant properties – namely, that they can fight the damaging effect of free radicals and protect the “youth” of our cells. Some studies have suggested that resveratrol may help to prevent against cancer, heart disease, and various neurodegenerative illnesses. New research strengthens the belief that the compound may protect the health of our neurons, as a mouse study shows that resveratrol and metformin (a drug commonly used to fight type 2 diabetes) may both protect our neural connections from the adverse effects of aging. The new study – spearheaded by researchers from the Virginia Tech Carilion Research Institute in Roanoke, VA – was published in the The Journals of Gerontology, Series A: Biological Sciences and Medical Sciences. The research team was led by Gregorio Valdez, assistant professor at the Virginia Tech Carilion Research Institute.

Resveratrol has neuroprotective benefits in mice Our neurons communicate with each other through synapses – the space between brain cells that allows chemical signals to be exchanged. On average, a neuron forms around 1,000 synaptic connections with other neurons. Some of these synapses are crucial for voluntary movement, and these are called neuromuscular junctions. These synapses pass on the “order” to move from our spinal cord neurons to the muscles. As we age, our neuromuscular junctions tend to degenerate. In their previous research, Valdez and team showed that a healthful diet combined with regular exercise can help to protect neuromuscular junctions from age-related damage. In this new study, the team investigated mice that were 2 years old. This is typically considered “old” for mice, given that their average lifespan is around 24 months. They treated the mice with resveratrol for 1 year, and noticed that the compound had the same beneficial effects as a good diet and exercise. Additionally, the researchers looked at the effect of metformin, and saw that while the drug slowed down the rate of muscle fiber aging, it did little to affect the aging of neuromuscular junctions. Valdez notes, however, that the drug may be able to protect the synapses if administered in a different dosage. “Metformin is an FDA-approved drug to treat diabetes, but our study hints it may also serve the purpose of slowing the motor dysfunction that occurs with aging,” Valdez explains.