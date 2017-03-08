Scientists have discovered that the immune environment inside melanomas with mutations in ATR – a protein that normally identifies and repairs DNA damage caused by UV exposure – is altered in ways that promote tumor growth. They suggest that the finding could help to improve immunotherapies for melanoma and identify patients more likely to respond to them.

Share on Pinterest Researchers suggest that their study pinpoints a mechanism by which melanoma cells themselves can change the immune microenvironment inside tumors to ensure their continued growth.

Writing in the journal Cell Reports, University of California-Irvine (UCI) researchers describe how they found that tumors with ATR mutations recruit more pro-tumor macrophages and block the recruitment of anti-tumor T cells.

Senior author Anand K. Ganesan, associate professor of dermatology at UCI, explains that cancers arise “not only because they acquire mutations that promote their growth but also because they are able to prevent the immune system from recognizing and removing them.”

Melanoma is a cancer that usually begins in the melanocytes – skin cells that make melanin, the pigment that gives color to human skin, hair, and eyes.

Melanomas can arise anywhere on the skin, but they are more likely to begin on the legs in women and on the chest and back in men. Other common sites include the neck and face.

Cancers of the skin are the most common type of cancer by far, and while melanoma accounts for only 1 in every 100 cases, it causes the majority of deaths from skin cancer.

Rates of melanoma in the United States have risen over the past 30 years. The American Cancer Society estimates that in 2017, there will be around 87,110 new cases of melanoma and approximately 9,730 deaths from the disease.