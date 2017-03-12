It is not only women who can develop breast cancer. Each year, more than 2,400 men in the United States are diagnosed with the disease. In a new study, researchers have uncovered two proteins associated with male breast cancer, a discovery that could lead to more effective treatments.

Lead study author Dr. Matt Humphries, of the School of Medicine at the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom, and colleagues recently reported their findings in the journal Clinical Cancer Research.

According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is around 100 times less common in men than women, and the lifetime risk of a man developing the disease is around 1 in 1,000.

Because male breast cancer is relatively rare, it is difficult for researchers to gather enough participants to effectively study pathogenesis of the disease in men. This has hampered the development of male-specific breast cancer treatments, meaning that men with breast cancer are treated in the same way as women.

The new study from Dr. Humphries and team, however, could change the way that male breast cancer is treated, after revealing the discovery of two proteins that play a role in the disease.