Fertility therapy failure may raise the risk of poor heart health for women, according to the results of a new study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.

Women who do not become pregnant after fertility treatment may be at greater risk of cardiovascular events, a new study finds.

Researchers found that women who did not become pregnant after undergoing gonadotropin-based fertility therapy – treatment often used in preparation for in vitro fertilization (IVF) and other assisted reproductive technologies – were at greater risk of heart failure and stroke than those whose fertility therapy was successful.

The research team – led by Dr. Jacob Udell of the Clinical Evaluative Sciences (ICES), the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre, and Women’s College Hospital in Canada – notes that previous studies have suggested a link between fertility therapy and a short-term risk of cardiovascular events.

However, the researchers say that few studies have assessed the long-term impact of fertility therapy on heart health, especially among women whose fertility treatments have been unsuccessful.

“Failure of fertility therapy may be an early indicator of future cardiovascular risk by acting as a unique cardiometabolic stress test,” says the authors. “In addition, fertility therapy may lead to adverse cardiovascular events by inducing background thrombosis, activating the renin-angiotensin system or inducing vascular injury from ovarian hyperstimulation.”

To investigate how fertility treatment failure affects women’s long-term heart health, the researchers reviewed the data of 28,442 women of an average age of 35.

All women had undergone gonadotropin-based fertility therapy in Ontario, Canada, between April 1993 and March 2011, and they were followed until March 2015. The women had an average of three fertility treatments.