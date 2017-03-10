Untreated high blood pressure can lead to a number of serious conditions, from kidney failure to a stroke or a heart attack. How does high blood pressure develop in the first place? Researchers investigate the physiological changes that accompany the onset of hypertension.

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, occurs when the force with which blood flows through our veins is consistently too high.

Blood pressure (BP) is measured across two parameters – systolic and diastolic. The systolic measure is the top number in a BP measurement. For instance, in a BP of 116/82 millimeters of mercury (mm Hg), the “116” represents the BP measurement when the heart beats, and the “82” (the diastolic pressure) is the pressure when the heart rests between beats.

Hypertension is clinically defined as a consistent systolic BP of 140 mm Hg or higher, and a consistent diastolic BP of 90 mm Hg or higher.

It is estimated that approximately 85 million people in the United States (or 1 in 3 adults) aged 20 and older have hypertension. Of these, almost 20 percent are unaware that they have it.

Because high BP does not usually cause any symptoms, the condition has been dubbed “the silent killer.” If high BP is left untreated, it can cause kidney failure, heart attack, angina, stroke, and even heart failure.

Although there are therapies available for treating high BP, the cause remains unknown.

New research, published in the journal Experimental Physiology, set out to investigate the early development of stress-induced hypertension.

The researchers – from the Institute of Cytology and Genetics in Russia – examined physiological changes in rodents using an ISIAH rat model, which is short for inherited stress-induced arterial hypertension.