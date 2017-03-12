Dementia affects tens of millions of people in the United States. New research suggests that those who experience sudden blood pressure drops in their middle age may be more likely to develop dementia in old age.

New research finds long-term link between sudden drops in BP and the risk of dementia in later life.

Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia, currently ranks as the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S. In fact, it is estimated that 1 in 3 U.S. elders dies with a form of dementia.

New research indicates that middle-aged people who experience sudden drops in their blood pressure (BP) may be at risk of developing dementia and serious cognitive decline when they reach old age.

The study was conducted by researchers from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, MD, and the findings were presented at the American Heart Association’s Epidemiology and Prevention/Lifestyle 2017 Scientific Sessions in Portland, OR.

Chronically low BP may cause dizziness, fatigue, nausea, or fainting. Temporary, rapid drops in BP bear the name “orthostatic hypotension” (OP) and may cause serious damage; they stop the necessary blood flow from reaching the brain.

Previous studies have indicated a link between OP and cognitive impairment in seniors, but the new Johns Hopkins study – led by Andreea Rawlings, Ph.D., a post-doctoral researcher in the Department of Epidemiology at the Bloomberg School – is the first to examine the long-term correlations between the two.

The researchers examined clinical data from the Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities study, which collected information on 15,792 participants aged between 45 and 64 in 1987, the year of enrollment.