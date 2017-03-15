Researchers have identified a common genetic variant that disrupts normal brain aging and may increase susceptibility to Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative conditions. Share on Pinterest Researchers find that possessing two bad copies of the TMEM106B gene may accelerate brain aging. In a new study, researchers found that older adults who possessed two “bad” copies of the gene TMEM106B showed greater aging in the frontal cortex – the brain region associated with higher cognitive functions – than those with two normal copies of the gene. Study co-leader Herve Rhinn, Ph.D. – assistant professor of pathology and cell biology in the Taub Institute for Alzheimer’s Disease and the Aging Brain at Columbia University Medical Center (CUMC) – and colleagues say that their study suggests that TMEM106B could be a biomarker for brain aging, and the gene could even be a target for new drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. The team’s findings were recently published in the journal Cell Systems. A number of studies have pinpointed specific genes that play a role in neurodegenerative diseases. One that has attracted much attention is apolipoprotein E (APOE), which has been associated with increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease. However, according to Rhinn, these genes only play a small role. “By far, the major risk factor for neurodegenerative disease is aging. Something changes in the brain as you age that makes you more susceptible to brain disease,” he says. “That got us thinking, ‘What, on a genetic level, is driving healthy brain aging?'”

Biological vs. chronological brain age To help answer this question, Rhinn and colleagues analyzed the autopsied brain tissue of 1,904 individuals who had been free of neurodegenerative disease. The researchers looked at the transcriptome – the range of messenger RNA molecules initially produced by gene expression – of each tissue sample, which allowed them to determine the subjects’ brain biology at different ages. The team then compared the transcriptome of each person’s brain tissue sample with the average transcriptome of age-matched individuals, searching for around 100 genes whose expression rises or falls with age. As a result, the researchers were able to determine the difference between the biological age and chronological age of a person’s frontal cortex. Biological age refers to an estimated age based on appearance, while chronological age refers the actual age. Next, the team analyzed the genome of each subject, with the aim of identifying genetic variants that were associated with differences in biological and chronological age.