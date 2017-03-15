Scientists may have found a way to improve brain connectivity. The findings may boost short-term working memory, and in the future, they may help to repair brain damage in patients with traumatic brain injury, stroke, or epilepsy.

Share on Pinterest Different brain scans from the study show that synchronous stimulation increases brain activity in the regions involved in task performance, while ‘out of sync’ stimulation activates brain areas linked with rest.

Image credit: Ines Violante



Our brains are complex machines capable of processing an impressive amount of information. For the brain to work properly, however, it must connect all of its many components into one coordinated effort.

Scientifically, the brain has been divided into four main regions, each with its own subsections and specialized functions. Some of the brain’s areas deal with speech, some with memory, and others with spatial thinking or movement.

Some cognitive functions are the result of intercommunication between different areas. The so-called working memory emerges from the interaction of different networks, and new research investigates the role of brainwaves in synchronizing and streamlining this communication.

Scientists from Imperial College London (ICL) in the United Kingdom used electricity to stimulate the brain into synchronizing its waves of electrical activity. As the researchers – led by Dr. Ines Ribeiro Violante, a neuroscientist in the Department of Medicine at ICL – explain, brain waves occur when various neurons send signals at the same time. The exact rhythm in which these cells synchronize may hold the key to performing more elaborate tasks.

The new study, published in the journal eLife, reveals that applying weak electrical stimulation to the brain helped to harmonize different parts of the brain, improving the participants’ memory.