Using nanoparticles to deliver an experimental drug directly into triple-negative breast cancer cells could be an effective way to fight this very aggressive cancer, which has very few treatment options. The drug is a peptide that is unstable, and delivering it directly into cells means that it can reach its target before degrading. Share on Pinterest The researchers hope that their nanodelivery method will lead to new treatments for triple-negative breast cancer – a particularly aggressive cancer that currently has very few treatment options. So concludes a study led by Mohamed El-Tanani, a professor in the Institute for Cancer Therapeutics at the University of Bradford in the United Kingdom. He and his colleagues report their findings in the International Journal of Pharmaceutics. The new drug – discovered by El-Tanani – is a protein fragment, or peptide, that blocks a cell-regulation protein called RAN, which promotes cancer cell division and proliferation. The researchers note that high levels of RAN are linked to aggressive tumor growth and spread (metastasis), resistance to chemotherapy, and poor outcomes in several cancers, including triple-negative breast cancer. Around 10-20 percent of breast cancers are diagnosed as triple negative. The term “triple negative” means that tumors test negative for the three most common receptors that drive the majority of breast cancers: human epidermal growth factor receptor 2, progesterone receptors, and estrogen receptors.

Nanoparticle capsule prevents degrading of unstable peptide The lack of all three receptors limits the options for treating this highly aggressive cancer, resulting in poorer outcomes for patients and an increased risk of recurrence. The new study builds on previous work by Prof. El-Tanani and colleagues, in which they showed that blocking RAN can prevent and perhaps even reverse chemotherapy resistance in small cell lung cancer. When they ran tests in the laboratory, the researchers found that the drug was not as effective as predicted using computer models of cell processes, as Prof. El-Tanani explains: “We knew we’d need a novel delivery mechanism for this drug because peptides on their own are unstable and they can degrade too quickly to be effective. Using a nanoparticle as a delivery mechanism was the perfect solution.” Medical researchers are increasingly turning to nanotechnology to develop new treatments because it allows them to work with and control molecules at a scale that is smaller than cells.