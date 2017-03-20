Sleep deprivation and sleep disorders are dangerous, costly, and impact our health and overall well-being. New research puts forth sleep as a major public health concern, and shows that the effects of a good night’s sleep are as beneficial for our happiness and well-being as winning the lottery might be.

Insufficient sleep has been recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as a major public health concern . It is currently estimated that between 50 and 70 million people in the United States have a sleep disorder, and one analysis revealed that over a third of adults do not get enough sleep.

Sleep deprivation leads to traffic accidents and occupational errors that can, in turn, cause industrial or environmental disasters.

Additionally, sleep deprivation has many adverse health effects. According to the CDC, not getting enough sleep may lead to a range of chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, or cancer, as well as generally increasing the risk of dying prematurely.

Finally, a lack of sleep simply makes us unhappy. Insufficient shuteye reduces the quality of life, productivity, and may even lead to depression.

New research by scientists at the University of Warwick in the United Kingdom underscores the importance of sleep for public health, and suggests that improving our sleep quality can make us as happy as winning the lottery.

The study, published in Sleep, was led by Dr. Nicole Tang, of the Department of Psychology at Warwick.