If medication or resetting the heartbeat do not work as treatments for atrial fibrillation, which is a dangerous type of abnormal heart rhythm, doctors may try ablation. However, the procedure – which involves scarring tissue in the heart – is expensive, not without risk, and does not work for all patients. Now, a new study suggests that the presence of three microRNA molecules in the blood may serve as markers of whether erratic heartbeats are likely to recur following ablation.

The researchers hope that the new biomarkers will help doctors to identify which patients with atrial fibrillation are most and least likely to benefit from ablation therapy, a procedure that deliberately destroys malfunctioning heart tissue.

The study – by a team at the Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, UT – was recently presented at the American College of Cardiology’s Scientific Session in Washington, D.C. The research paper is also published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

Atrial fibrillation, also called A-fib or AF, is the most common type of irregular heart rhythm, or arrhythmia, a condition in which the heart beats too fast, too slowly, or in an irregular pattern.

In A-fib, the atria – the two upper chambers of the heart – beat in an irregular way and disrupt blood flow into the lower chambers (the ventricles).

A-fib can occur all the time, or it can occur in brief episodes. It is a major cause of stroke.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate that A-fib affects between 2.7 and 6.1 million people in the United States.

People with A-fib usually experience one or more of the symptoms, which can include: irregular heartbeat, heart palpitations, fatigue, light-headedness, chest pain, and shortness of breath. Others may have A-fib without realizing it, because it can sometimes occur with no symptoms.