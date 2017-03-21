A recent study provides more evidence of a link between high body mass index as a young man and severe liver disease in later life. The authors call for earlier interventions and additional screening for those at risk. Share on Pinterest The relationship between obesity and liver disease is investigated in a recent large-scale study. Obesity rates are increasing on a global basis. A predicted 1 billion people will be classed as obese by 2030 (defined as a body mass index (BMI) higher than 30 kilograms per square meter). Already, in some American states, more than 35 percent of the population are obese. As is well documented, obesity comes with a range of negative health consequences, including heart disease, diabetes, cancer, gallbladder disease, and osteoarthritis. Over recent years, links between obesity in youth and liver disease later in life have also become clear. These liver diseases include chronic viral hepatitis B and C, as well as non-alcoholic liver disease.

Earlier studies have demonstrated that a high BMI in adolescent men is associated with an increased risk of death from, or hospitalization for, end-stage liver disease later in life. Even when variables such as alcohol consumption, smoking, and the use of narcotics were taken into account, the relationship was still significant. However, to date, this link between BMI and liver disease has not been examined in sufficient depth. A group of Swedish researchers set out to plug this gap. Led by Dr. Hannes Hagström, of the Centre for Digestive Diseases at the Karolinska University Hospital in Sweden, they delved into data from 1.2 million Swedish men who were conscripted into the army from 1969 to 1996. They also used information from population-based registers charting liver cancer, severe liver disease, and type 2 diabetes. The participants were followed from 1 year after conscription, up until the end of 2012. Their findings are published this week in the journal Gut. In all, the researchers collated and analyzed an impressive 34 million person-years. Across these huge swathes of data, there were 5,281 cases of severe liver disease, which included 251 cases of liver cancer.