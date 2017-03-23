A recent study, published in JAMA Oncology, finds a link between surviving cancer and health risks for the survivors’ future newborns. The study provides new information about this little-studied interaction. Share on Pinterest New research examines the impact of living through cancer on survivors’ future pregnancies. As treatment for cancer steadily improves, the number of cancer survivors increases. There are already an estimated 15.5 million cancer survivors in the United States, and this number is predicted to rise to 20 million by 2026. One of the major concerns of women who survive cancer is their ability to have children later in life. Certain chemotherapy treatments and radiation therapy can affect fertility levels. For younger cancer survivors, for whom egg collection is not an option, this is particularly concerning. Despite these worries, little research has been dedicated to looking at the impact of cancer treatment on the children of women treated for cancer during their childbearing years.

Cancer survivors and future pregnancies A team of researchers set out to investigate this question. The study’s lead author was Hazel B. Nichols, Ph.D., assistant professor in the University of North Carolina Gillings School of Global Public Health in Chapel Hill. To examine any interactions between cancer treatment and later pregnancies, the researchers delved into birth certificate data from North Carolina. They concentrated on patients who were diagnosed with cancer while aged between 15 and 39, from 2000 to 2013. They looked at the health outcomes of the firstborn children of these mothers. In all, 2,500 babies born from cancer survivors were assessed. Once the data had been analyzed, the team found that children born to cancer survivors were more likely to be born early – before the 37-week mark – than women who had not had cancer (13 percent compared with 9 percent). Although this difference is relatively small, because babies born early are more likely to have complications, it is certainly worth being aware of. However, Nichols is quick to note that not all babies born early will face health problems: “It’s a risk factor; it doesn’t mean that someone who is born preterm is going to develop future health problems, but children who don’t spend as long in utero can have a higher incidence of breathing problems or infections. This is something for women and their providers to be aware of when a woman is reviewing her prenatal care, or talking about her medical history with her provider.” The study also showed that babies of cancer survivors were more likely to have a lower birth weight and be born by cesarean section.