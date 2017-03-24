A new study sheds light on why people who attend spiritual retreats report greater psychological well-being, after finding that such retreats may increase levels of “feel-good” hormones in the brain.

Share on Pinterest New research offers insight into how spiritual retreats affect the brain.

Researchers from Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, PA, found that individuals who attended a spiritual retreat for 7 days experienced changes in the dopamine and serotonin systems of the brain, which boosts the availability of these neurotransmitters.

Dopamine helps to regulate movement and emotional responses, while serotonin helps to control emotion and mood.

Co-author Dr. Andrew Newberg, director of research in the Marcus Institute of Integrative Health at Thomas Jefferson University, and colleagues say their study provides insight into the emotional impact of spiritual practices.

“Since serotonin and dopamine are part of the reward and emotional systems of the brain, it helps us understand why these practices result in powerful, positive emotional experiences,” says Dr. Newberg.

Spiritual retreats can be defined as a place for people of varying spiritual beliefs to engage in practices aimed at reinforcing their faith and improving their health and well-being.

According to the researchers, an increasing number of people are visiting such retreats, and studies have shown that these individuals often report a reduction in anxiety, stress, and other psychological benefits.

“However,” note Dr. Newberg and colleagues, “no studies have explored the neurophysiological effects of these retreat programs.” The team set out to address this gap in research.