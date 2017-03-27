In February 2020, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requested that manufacturers and stockists remove Belviq from the U.S. market. This is due to an increased number of cancer cases in people who took Belviq compared with a placebo. People taking Belviq should stop using the pill and talk with their healthcare provider about alternative weight management strategies.

Opioid drug abuse is a significant public health problem in the United States, and while treatments exist, there is a high rate of relapse and failure to keep to the program. A new study suggests that the prescription weight-loss drug lorcaserin has potential as a new treatment for opioid use disorder. Tests on rats reveal that it not only reduces self-administration of oxycodone but also that it can weaken reaction to drug-taking cues, which are often associated with relapse.

Share on Pinterest The researchers note that many current treatments for opioid use disorder are often associated with high relapse rates and too many people stopping treatments early.

The study – led by Kathryn A. Cunningham, a professor of pharmacology and director of the Center for Addiction Research in the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston – is published in the journal ACS Chemical Neuroscience.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, the U.S. is in the “midst of an unprecedented opioid epidemic.”

Opioids are substances that attach to opioid receptors in parts of the brain that control pain and emotion. Examples include heroin, morphine, and certain prescription pain relievers such as oxycodone, codeine, and fentanyl.

As well as reducing pain, opioids produce states of euphoria and relaxation, which is the main reason that opioid pain relievers tend to be misused.

On an average day in the U.S., more than 650,000 prescriptions for opioid pain relievers are dispensed, and 3,900 people start using them for nonmedical reasons.