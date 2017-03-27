Multiple sclerosis is a condition whereby the immune system attacks and destroys myelin – the protective coating of nerve fibers – which triggers movement problems characteristic of the disease. Now, researchers say that they may have found a way to restore myelin formation, bringing closer the possibility of new treatments for multiple sclerosis.

Share on Pinterest The red areas represent where myelin formation was restored in the spinal cord of an MS mouse model after treatment with miR-219.

Image credit: Cincinnati Children’s



In a new study, researchers reveal how a microRNA – called miR-219 – reactivated myelin-producing cells in mouse models of multiple sclerosis (MS), which restored their limb function.

Lead investigator Richard Lu, Ph.D., of the Brain Tumor Center at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in Ohio, and colleagues recently reported their findings in the journal Developmental Cell.

According to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, it is estimated that around 2.3 million people worldwide are living with MS.

In MS, the immune system attacks myelin – the fatty substance that protects nerve fibers in the central nervous system (CNS) – as well as the cells that produce myelin, called oligodendrocytes. This causes damage to the nerve fibers, which prevents them from transmitting signals between the brain and spinal cord.

Neurological symptoms arise as a result. These include numbness or tingling in the face, body, or extremities, muscle weakness, and walking difficulties.

With a view to restoring myelin in patients with MS, researchers have increasingly investigated ways to stimulate oligodendrocyte function. In the new study, Lu and colleagues reveal how the microRNA miR-219 could do just that.