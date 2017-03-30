Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is a rare neurodegenerative disease of unknown origin that is currently untreatable. New research suggests that workplace exposure to magnetic fields may be responsible for the disease.

New research suggests that a high level of occupational exposure to extremely low-frequency magnetic fields increases the risk of developing ALS.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) – sometimes referred to as Lou Gehrig’s disease – is a rare illness that progressively and irreversibly kills the neurons responsible for movement. Gradually, patients with ALS become unable to chew, walk, or even breathe.

The ALS Association estimate that more than 5,600 people receive a diagnosis of ALS every year, and approximately 30,000 people in the United States live with the disease.

The majority of people with ALS usually die from respiratory failure within 3 to 5 years after the initial symptoms develop. However, around 20 percent of patients live for more than 5 years, and 10 percent survive for 10 years or longer.

Although medical researchers do not yet know what causes the disease, several hypotheses have been put forth. Some studies have suggested that environmental exposure may be responsible for the illness, and others have proposed a series of risk factors including smoking, physical activity, and educational level.

Previous research has pointed to a variety of occupational exposures that may drive the illness. Some of these include extremely low-frequency magnetic fields (ELF-MFs), electrical shocks, metals, and toxic substances such as solvents and pesticides.

The correlations found in these studies, however, have been questioned due to methodological flaws in the analysis.

A new study aims to succeed where previous research has failed, examining the existing evidence and analyzing the effects of the above-mentioned occupational exposures on ALS mortality.

The research was carried out by scientists from Utrecht University, Maastricht University, and the University Medical Center Utrecht – all in the Netherlands – and the results were published in the journal Occupational & Environmental Medicine.