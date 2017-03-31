An existing immunotherapy drug called pembrolizumab appears to be effective in the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma, a rare and aggressive lung cancer that is primarily caused by exposure to asbestos. Writing in The Lancet Oncology, researchers describe the first study to show a positive result from using the antibody drug against this rare cancer. Share on Pinterest Researchers say that the study results suggest that the immunotherapy drug shows promise as a second-line treatment for malignant pleural mesothelioma, a rare and aggressive lung cancer that can result from exposure to asbestos. Malignant mesothelioma – commonly referred to as mesothelioma – is a rare cancer that arises in the mesothelium, the thin lining of tissue that covers the inside of the chest, the heart, the abdomen, and most internal organs. Malignant pleural mesothelioma – in which tumors form in the pleura, the linings of the chest wall and lungs – is an aggressive cancer that accounts for 90 percent of malignant mesothelioma cases. Unfortunately, most patients do not survive for longer than a year. The main risk factor for malignant pleural mesothelioma is inhalation of asbestos, and most cases in the United States have been linked to work-related exposure to high levels of the material. Asbestos is a naturally occurring mineral that was once commonly used to make materials for a wide range of industries, including home and commercial construction. In the U.S., many buildings erected before 1980 contain asbestos, the fibers of which can become dislodged into the air through normal wear and tear. When asbestos is inhaled, the tiny fibers travel to the ends of the small airways and enter the pleura that line the chest wall and lungs. The fibers damage the mesothelial cells and cause scarring (asbestosis), cancer (mesothelioma), or both.

Poor prognosis and no second-line treatments One of the reasons that patients diagnosed with mesothelioma have such poor prospects is because the disease is often not spotted until it is well advanced. Fast facts about mesothelioma Around 3,000 new cases of mesothelioma are diagnosed in the U.S. each year.

Rates of mesothelioma have leveled off and even reduced slightly in the U.S. in recent decades.

However, rates are still increasing in many other countries. Learn more about mesothelioma The standard treatment is first-line therapy that includes chemotherapy. There are currently no approved second-line treatments. Researchers have looked at several other approved drugs, but the new study is the first to show promising results, as Dr. Evan Alley, lead author and chief of hematology and medical oncology at the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center of the University of Pennsylvania Health System in Philadelphia, explains: “There have been a lot of studies looking at different drugs, but researchers have not seen positive results. But we’ve found this new class of drugs, checkpoint inhibitors, seems to be more effective than what’s been available in the past.” Checkpoint inhibitors are drugs designed to help the body fight cancer by defeating certain mechanisms that cancer cells use to avoid being attacked by the immune system. Some cancer cells have large amounts of a protein called PD-L1, which can bind to the checkpoint protein PD-1 on cancer-fighting T cells of the immune system. When this happens, it stops the T cell from attacking the cancer cell that the PD-L1 belongs to. Pembrolizumab – which in the U.S. has the brand name Keytruda – is a drug that targets PD-1 and improves the immune response against cancers that are positive for PD-L1. It is already used to treat non-small cell lung cancer, melanoma, and some head and neck cancers.