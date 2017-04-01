Regular physical activity is considered key for the prevention of obesity and associated health conditions, but some people reap greater rewards from exercise than others. A new study may have shed light on why this is.

In a study of both mice and human subjects, researchers found that higher levels of selenoprotein P – a protein secreted by the liver – was associated with reduced exercise capacity and fewer exercise-related benefits.

Study co-author Hirofumi Misu, of the Kanazawa University Graduate School of Medical Sciences in Japan, and colleagues say that their findings indicate that selenoprotein P may be a driver of exercise resistance.

The researchers recently published their findings in the journal Nature Medicine.

According to current guidelines , adults should engage in around 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic activity each week in order to maintain good health.

However, responsiveness to exercise – in terms of both endurance and metabolic health – can vary widely from person to person.

“In particular, some people show complete non-responsiveness to exercise training in terms of aerobic improvement. Similarly, 15-20 percent of patients with type 2 diabetes show a poor hypoglycemic effect to regular exercise therapy,” the authors note.

“These findings indicate that some people suffer from exercise resistance and derive limited benefits from the health-promoting effects of physical exercise.”

The precise mechanisms behind exercise resistance, however, have been unclear. Previous research has indicated that selenoprotein P might play a role, so Misu and colleagues set out to investigate this association further.