New research adds another danger to the already long list of hazards associated with one of the riskiest jobs on earth: extreme heat has been linked to an increased risk of heart attacks in firefighters.

Firefighting is recognized globally as one of the most dangerous professions. These men and women put their lives on the line each time they face a fire.

The most obvious danger of close proximity to flames is, of course, burns. There is, however, another more insidious killer that lurks behind the pyre.

In the United States, around 45 percent of firefighters’ on-duty deaths are due to cardiovascular events.

To investigate why this might be the case, a group of researchers studied 19 healthy, nonsmoking firefighters from Scotland in the United Kingdom. Their findings, released this week in the journal Circulation, are the first to demonstrate specific changes in the blood following involvement in a fire simulation test.

The participants took part in two fire simulation exercises, which were 1 week apart. During these events, they rescued a “victim,” weighing more than 170 pounds, from a two-storey structure while they were exposed to temperatures above 752°F (400°C).

The participants’ blood pressures were monitored for 30 minutes before the exercise and 24 hours after. Lead author Nicholas Mills, Ph.D., explains: “The firefighters wore heart monitors that continuously assessed their heart rate, heart rhythm, and the strength and timing of electrical impulses passing through each part of the heart. We analyzed these to look for evidence of heart strain that might signify a lack of blood being delivered to the heart muscle.”

Dr. Mills says: “These harsh conditions can cause injury to the heart muscle in healthy firefighters and may explain the link between fire suppression and risk of heart attacks.”