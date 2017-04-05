According to a recent study published in the journal Gut, long-term use of antibiotics during adulthood increases the likelihood of developing precursors to bowel cancer. The research, once again, underlines the vital role of gut bacteria. Share on Pinterest New research points to links between antibiotics, the microbiome, and bowel cancer risk. In 2017, there will be an estimated 95,520 new cases of colon cancer and 39,910 new cases of rectal cancer in the United States. With the exception of skin cancers, bowel cancer is the third most common cancer in the U.S. Risk factors include a lack of physical activity, a low intake of fruits and vegetables, being overweight or obese, and alcohol consumption. A new study, published this week, may add long-term antibiotic usage to this list. Links between antibiotics and a range of conditions have come to light over recent years, including irritable bowel disease, celiac disease , and even obesity . This connection between antibiotics and disease is thought to be due to the effect of antibiotics on the makeup of gut bacteria (the microbiome); by altering the numbers and types of bacteria present in the gut, metabolic or pathological processes may be triggered.

Antibiotics and bowel cancer Some studies have also hinted that antibiotic usage could be linked with bowel cancer , but previous studies have only consisted of relatively short monitoring periods. A group of researchers recently set out to look at this potential interaction in more detail. They used data from the Nurses Health Study, a project that has monitored 121,700 U.S. nurses since 1976. The women were aged between 30 and 55 when the study began. Every 2 years, the participants fill out detailed questionnaires documenting general demographic information, lifestyle factors (such as smoking and exercise), medical history, and disease development. Every 4 years, they also complete a questionnaire regarding their dietary habits. In the present study, the researchers used data from 16,642 of these women, who were aged 60 or older in 2004. This group of women were able to provide information about antibiotic use between the ages of 20 and 59 and had undergone at least one colonoscopy (a type of bowel examination) between 2004 and 2010. Across the investigation period, 1,195 adenomas were diagnosed in the group. Adenomas, also known as polyps, are benign tumors that precede most cases of bowel cancer.